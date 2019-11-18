Beierlorzer takes Mainz job nine days after Cologne sacking

Achim Beierlorzer has been named the new Mainz head coach just nine days after being sacked by Bundesliga rivals Cologne.

The 51-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season, having been dismissed by Cologne in the wake of a four-game losing run that started with a 3-1 loss to Mainz last month.

Beierlorzer takes over from Sandro Schwarz, who departed after a 3-2 home defeat to Union Berlin that left Mainz in 16th place in the table.

"It's funny how football can work out; a week ago I was still at Cologne and now I'm head coach here at Mainz," Beierlorzer told his new club's website. "Things can happen quickly in this business, especially when you come to an agreement so easily.

"Mainz is a special club with a great history, which I really respect. It's a team with a very clear football philosophy and it's one I totally agree with - we want to play a fast game with lots of running and we want to play with a lot of passion. That's how we want to entertain our fans.

"I am looking forward to getting to know my team and the rest of the club and I am excited to become a part of the Mainz family."

Beierlorzer's first match in charge will be away to Hoffenheim - the team he faced in his final game with Cologne - on Sunday.

Looking forward to seeing you on that touchline, Achim! #UpTheMainz pic.twitter.com/S0RN1309UQ — Mainz 05 English (@Mainz05en) November 18, 2019