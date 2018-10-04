Griezmann leads Atletico Madrid to 3-1 win over Club Brugge

MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann scored a goal in each half — including the 8,000th Champions League goal — to lead Atletico Madrid to a hard-fought 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Griezmann opened the scoring in the first half and got another goal midway through the second half after Club Brugge equalized with a superb long-range shot by Arnaut "Danjuma" Groeneveld just before halftime. Atletico's third goal was scored by Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion in stoppage time.

Atletico was struggling to break through the defense of the Belgian champions when Griezmann scored the decisive goal with a shot from inside the area after a pass by Diego Costa, who had to be immediately substituted with an apparent muscle injury.

It was an important victory for Atletico, which faltered against the team considered the weakest in its group last season. It was held to two draws then by Azerbaijani club Qarabag, results that led to the team's elimination in the group stage.

The victory also extended Atletico's unbeaten streak in all competitions to six matches this season.

Club Brugge, back in the Champions League group stage after a one-year absence, was trying to halt a seven-game losing streak in group games in the competition.

In the other Group A match on Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund defeated Monaco 3-0 to stay level with Atletico at the top with six points each. Monaco and Club Brugge are yet to win any points.

It had been difficult for Atletico in the first half against Brugge until Griezmann got on the board in the 28th minute at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. He controlled the ball with his chest after a cross toward the far post and calmly sent a low side-footed shot into the opposite corner, scoring his first Champions League goal of the season.

The second, coming from inside the area in the 67th, was the 8,000th since the competition began in a new format in the 1992-1993 season.

The visitors equalized with a tremendous goal by Danjuma, whose booming shot from a difficult angle on the left flank went into the far corner of Atletico 'keeper Jan Oblak's goal. The goal stunned the Madrid crowd and ignited the very loud Belgian fans who made the trip to the Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital.

It was only the second goal conceded at home by Diego Simeone's Atletico this season.

Simeone started with three men at the back but added Filipe Luis as a left back in the second half, reverting to a four-man defense. The move allowed Atletico to press forward more easily and create more scoring chances.

Griezmann also had a 20th-minute goal disallowed for offside.

Atletico had opened with a 2-1 win at Monaco.

On Oct. 24, Atletico visits Dortmund and Club Brugge hosts Monaco.

