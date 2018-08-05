Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Hurtado, Whitecaps get late goal for 2-2 tie with NYCFC

Associated Press
NEWS
News
58   //    05 Aug 2018, 08:15 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Erik Hurtado scored in the 87th minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-2 tie with New York City FC on Saturday night.

Brek Shea sent in a wide cross and Hurtado one-timed it from behind the right side of the 6-yard box into the middle of the net.

Nicolas Mezquida opened the scoring for the Whitecaps (8-9-6) in the 22nd minute with a low hard shot from behind the penalty arc.

Jesus Medina tied it for NYCFC (13-5-5) in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, stopping Anton Tinnerholm's pass in the area and cutting outside with his second touch to create space for an open shot.

Valentin Castellanos gave City a 2-1 lead in his MLS debut, finishing Jo Inge Berget's cross in the 46th minute.

