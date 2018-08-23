Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manchester City recall Muric after Bravo injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
552   //    23 Aug 2018, 03:33 IST
Aro Muric
Manchester City goalkeeper Aro Muric

Manchester City have recalled goalkeeper Aro Muric from his loan with NAC Breda after Claudio Bravo suffered a ruptured Achilles in training.

The Chile international is expected to miss much of the 2018-19 campaign, leaving City with Ederson as their sole senior goalkeeper.

Joe Hart and Angus Gunn were allowed to join Burnley and Southampton respectively during the Premier League's transfer window.

But City have moved quickly to fill the gap left by Bravo's injury by bringing 19-year-old goalkeeper Muric back to the club.

Muric, who is yet to make a senior appearance for City, kept a clean sheet on his league debut for NAC Breda on Saturday.

And the Eredivisie side are hopeful of coming to an arrangement with City – or one of the Premier League champions' sister clubs – about providing a replacement for Muric.

"Having a partnership also means that you try to help each other in these situations of unforeseeable circumstances," technical director Hans Smulders told the club's website. 

"We help Manchester City with the return of Aro and of course City Football Group helps us to solve the situation that has arisen in the goal at NAC.

"It is certainly not how we envisaged it, but I am convinced that NAC will ultimately emerge stronger from this situation."

City, who lost Kevin De Bruyne to a knee injury for three months last week, have 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw as their other goalkeeping option for Saturday's trip to Wolves.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester City goalkeeper Bravo suffers ruptured Achilles
RELATED STORY
Manchester City pre-season squad preview
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester City interested in signing Real...
RELATED STORY
How impactful will Kevin De Bruyne's injury be to...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City sign Netherlands youngster Sandler
RELATED STORY
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 3 Reasons why Manchester City...
RELATED STORY
4 players Manchester City should sell this summer
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal Boss Unai Emery Have Altered His Style...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 6-1 Huddersfield Town: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us