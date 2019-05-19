×
My last great moment at Allianz Arena – Ribery revels in Bundesliga triumph

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    19 May 2019, 07:54 IST
Ribery-cropped
Bayern Munich veteran Franck Ribery

Outgoing Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery was in a celebratory mood after farewelling Allianz Arena with a seventh successive Bundesliga title.

Ribery – like fellow veteran Arjen Robben – will leave Bayern at the end of the season with his contract due to expire and Saturday's trophy-sealing victory over Eintracht Frankfurt provided the perfect home finale.

The 36-year-old Ribery came off the bench and scored in Bayern's 5-1 rout of Eintracht Frankfurt, which ensured Niko Kovac's side finished two points clear of Borussia Dortmund.

After 12 years and nine Bundesliga trophies, Frenchman Ribery savoured his final Allianz Arena appearance ahead of next week's DFB-Pokal decider against RB Leipzig in Berlin.

"My whole family, my kids, my wife, my parents, my wife's parents and my cousins have come from France for this special moment," Ribery said.

"It was hard but the main thing is we're champions. It's my last great moment here at the Allianz Arena, with my colleagues and the fans.

"It's not as if I've been here two or three years, I've been a Bayern player for 12 years. I've had many great moments here but my best season was 2013. What we achieved then was incredible." 

Robben also enjoyed a memorable home farewell – the 35-year-old substitute scoring in the second half to add to the title celebrations.

The former Netherlands international, who claimed an eighth league crown, added: "Many emotions run through your body after a match like this, you can't put it into words. It's something you have to experience yourself.

"But the best thing is that many lads who played with me during my time at Bayern were here today. I fought for my comeback for five months, and today was the reward."

Bundesliga 2018-19
