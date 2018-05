Pochettino signs new 5-year deal with Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino signed a new five-year contract with Tottenham on Thursday, tying him to the Premier League club until 2023.

Pochettino has coached Tottenham since 2014 and guided the team to top-three finishes in each of the past three seasons.

The former Argentina defender recently called on the club to "be brave and take risks," seemingly a challenge to chairman Daniel Levy to spend more money to bring in more high-profile players.

Tottenham is also moving into a new stadium, built on the site of club's White Hart Lane, from next season.

Pochettino said he had "one of the most exciting jobs in world football."

"Daniel and I have spoken at length about our aspirations for this football club," he said. "We both share the same philosophies to achieve long-term, sustainable success."

Levy said Pochettino has "fostered an incredible spirit in the team and has embraced a style of play our fans have loved watching."