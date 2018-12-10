×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Premier League needs VAR, right now! - Benitez fumes over Dean's decisions

Omnisport
NEWS
News
40   //    10 Dec 2018, 00:38 IST
Mike Dean
Premier League referee Mike Dean

Rafael Benitez demanded the Premier League introduces VAR "right now" after 10-man Newcastle United went down 2-1 at home to Wolves thanks to Matt Doherty's 94th-minute header.

Newcastle were holding on for a point at St. James' Park on Sunday after DeAndre Yedlin was dismissed but Doherty nodded in from close range in added time after Martin Dubravka saved from Diogo Jota, who also opened the scoring.

But Benitez strongly disagreed with referee Mike Dean's decision to dismiss Yedlin for dragging Jota to the ground, while claiming Ayoze Perez should have been given a penalty after a clash with Willy Boly in the Wolves box.

Benitez made a gesture signalling for VAR on the touchline after Yedlin's red, with the technology set to be adopted by the Premier League for the 2019-20 season, but he feels that is too late.

"We need VAR, right now. If you see the incidents today, I think we need VAR," an angry Benitez said to Sky Sports. "When you see the red card and the elbow on the face of Perez, we need VAR, right now.

"The ball was far away and [Jamaal] Lascelles was close enough to see that it was not a clear chance. Yedlin was pulling him, but I will not talk about that. It was obvious the team was doing well, but it is difficult in these situations."

Of the penalty call, the Spaniard added: "I don’t need to talk too much about the referees, but it is so clear, and these kind of situations kill our confidence."

Perez, who scored Newcastle's equaliser with a glancing header, was also left baffled by Dean ignoring his appeals for a penalty after being left bloodied when he was caught in the face by Boly's arm.

Advertisement

"I got an elbow in the face. The argument I got from the referee was that the ball hit my face," Perez told Sky Sports. 

"The ball was headed miles away from the defender. Even bleeding, he was still sure that the ball hit my face. It's quite strange. I'm still thinking about it and I can't believe it.

"I don't know what we need to get a penalty or whatever is fair. We have to keep going, talk about football and the most important thing is that we improved a lot from the last performance at home. We struggled the other day against West Ham [losing 3-0] but, today, we didn't deserve to lose.

"It's not that I want to complain or anything, but he elbowed me straight in my nose. I don't know what [the referee] saw, but how is it no penalty? I don't know what he needs to see or what needs to happen to be a penalty."

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo preferred to toast a second straight win for his side, also victors at home to Chelsea in midweek, rather than dwelling on Dean's decisions.

"I haven't seen the image yet," he said to Sky Sports when asked about Boly's apparent elbow on Perez. "Don't always ask me about the referee, please.

"I know it's a tough job. You're always asking me about the referee. It's a tough job. Sometimes he gives to you, sometimes he takes. He always gives what he sees. Let's talk about the game."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
West Ham's Zabaleta backs Premier League's VAR introduction
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Premier League are set to implement VAR...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Premier League's VAR trial
RELATED STORY
Should VAR be implemented in the English Premier League...
RELATED STORY
English Premier League clubs shareholders to discuss the...
RELATED STORY
Will the introduction of VAR put an end to all football...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: VAR Set To Be Used In Next Round...
RELATED STORY
3 most valuable players right now in the Premier League |...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Premier League to implement VAR from...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 right-backs in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us