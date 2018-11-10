×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Sarri: Barkley a 'complete' player

Omnisport
NEWS
News
197   //    10 Nov 2018, 11:00 IST
Ross Barkley - cropped
Chelsea's Ross Barkley

Ahead of facing his boyhood club this weekend, Ross Barkley's progress since was singled out for praise by Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri.

After a shaky start upon Sarri's arrival and with the Blues hosting Everton on Sunday, the Italian coach was candid but lauded Barkley's improvement.

"At the beginning, in the first month, Ross was in trouble," he said. "But then he started to improve in every training session, in every match.

"I am surprised how he has adapted if I think back to the first month, but not if I think of the last two months."

Chelsea remain the only undefeated club in Europe's top five leagues at this stage, opening the season with a 17-game run, yet sit two points off league-leading Manchester City.

Although Sarri has preferred a midfield trio of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, Barkley has become a dependable alternative, scoring three goals in the past five appearances.

Barkley's versatility and heightened tactical awareness due to more time on the pitch, according to the 59-year-old, puts him ahead of Ruben Loftus-Cheek in Chelsea's midfield pecking order.

"At the moment, from a tactical point of view, Ross is a step ahead of Loftus-Cheek because Ruben in the first part of the season had two or three little injuries," Sarri said.

"I like Ross very much. He is a complete player. He has physical qualities, he is fast. Technically he's very good.

"He kicks well with his left foot and his right. He's improving in moving the ball. He has become mentally quicker and he is improving tactically. He is on the way to becoming a very important midfielder, not only for us but also for England."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Sarri hails 'complete' Barkley after Burnley thumping
RELATED STORY
Ross Barkley: On his way to the top?
RELATED STORY
Sarri: Barkley can live up to his 'great' potential
RELATED STORY
Barkley anticipating big season under 'winner' Sarri at...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri and the N'Golo Kante conundrum
RELATED STORY
4 Chelsea players who have surprisingly thrived under...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri urges 2 players to improve and adapt to...
RELATED STORY
Boisterous Barkley helps Chelsea go 10 matches unbeaten
RELATED STORY
Barkley fighting for chance under Sarri after nightmare...
RELATED STORY
5 Chelsea players who should thrive under Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
Today CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
Today LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
Today NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
Today SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
Today CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
Tomorrow LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
Tomorrow ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us