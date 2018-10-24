×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Shaw: Man United showed too much respect to Juve

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    24 Oct 2018, 04:54 IST
LukeShaw-cropped
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw said Manchester United gave Juventus "too much respect" and "let them play far too easy" as he bemoaned Tuesday's Champions League defeat.

United were outclassed in a 1-0 Group H loss to Italian champions Juventus at Old Trafford, where club great Cristiano Ronaldo returned on Tuesday.

Paulo Dybala capped a dominant first half for Juve with the 17th-minute opener, and while United managed to stem the tide in the second 45, the Red Devils were no match for Massimiliano Allegri's visitors.

Reflecting on the result, United left-back Shaw provided an honest assessment, telling BT Sport: "I think the first half we gave them too much respect, we let them play far too easy.

"In the second half we tried and for some reason again we performed better in the second half, we pushed on but didn't create many chances. Like I said we gave them too much respect.

"We trained for them, we knew what was coming, in the first half we gave them too much time on the ball we should have been pressing higher. At least Valencia didn't win, now we have to go to Juventus and get a result."

United defender Victor Lindelof was one of the team's better performers against Juventus, earning praise from manager Jose Mourinho.

Lindelof lamented another slaw start after United rallied from 1-0 down at half-time to draw 2-2 at Chelsea in the Premier League last week, while the Manchester side overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Newcastle United prior to the international break.

"I think we deserved more than to lose," Lindelof told BT Sport. "In the last couple of games, we played really well in the second half, we have to start the games the way we were in the second half.

"The way we played in the second half, we can take that to Juve. We know they are a great team but the way we were in the second half we need to do more often."

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
The Incredible rise of Luke Shaw at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United will beat Juventus in the...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Manchester United vs Juventus -...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Shaw signs Manchester United extension
RELATED STORY
3 strategies Manchester United need to adopt against...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United - 5 reasons why this result...
RELATED STORY
Shaw urges embattled Man United to bounce back
RELATED STORY
Analysing Luke Shaw: 5 Positives From The Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Player Ratings From their 2-1 win Vs...
RELATED STORY
6 Famous footballers who have played for both Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us