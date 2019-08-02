×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

West Ham let Oxford depart for Augsburg on permanent deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
24   //    02 Aug 2019, 21:20 IST
oxfordcropped
Reece Oxford playing for Augsburg last season

West Ham have allowed young defender Reece Oxford to leave for Bundesliga side Augsburg on a permanent deal.

Oxford, 20, became the youngest ever player to feature for West Ham in 2015, when Slaven Bilic handed him his first-team debut in a Europa League qualifier aged 16 years and 198 days.

The centre-back had been considered a major prospect for the Hammers and England at the time, making seven Premier League appearances in the 2015-16 campaign and reportedly snubbing Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City to sign a new deal.

However, he subsequently struggled to hold down a spot in the first-team squad and was underwhelming during loan spells with Reading and Borussia Monchengladbach.

Oxford made eight Bundesliga appearances for Augsburg last season after joining in January, helping them narrowly avoid relegation.

Although a permanent move reportedly fell through initially due to disagreements over a relegation release clause, talks resumed and have been concluded with Oxford signing a four-year deal.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Haller completes record West Ham move
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: West Ham agree fee for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Haller
RELATED STORY
West Ham hand Premier League chance to son of Hammers favourite Alvin Martin
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Hertha seal reported club-record deal for Lukebakio
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Lukaku agrees €9m contract as Juve push Dybala & Mandzukic to United
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Man United agree world-record £80m deal for Maguire
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: United, Juve agree Lukaku-Dybala deal in principle
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League wonderkids who did well in the Bundesliga
RELATED STORY
Masuaku signs new West Ham deal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us