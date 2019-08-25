Aguero reaches 400 goals for club and country

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero reached 400 goals for club and country in Manchester City's 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Argentina striker netted twice at the Vitality Stadium, taking his tally for the league season to four.

Aguero has started the campaign in blistering form, becoming the first player since Carlos Tevez in 2012-13 to score in each of City's first three league games of the season.

His second effectively ended Bournemouth's chances of a comeback and took him to 235 across all competitions for the club.

The 31-year-old scored 101 at his previous club Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club plucking him from Independiente, where he notched 23, as a teenager in 2006.

He has also scored 41 times for Argentina, having made his debut the same year as his move to Atletico.

Aguero's second goal against Bournemouth was set up by David Silva, making it the 27th time they have combined to score in the Premier League.

Only Thierry Henry and Robert Pires (29) and Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36) have linked up for more goals.

