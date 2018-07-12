Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Didulica hails Croatia's World Cup 'warriors'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
127   //    12 Jul 2018, 14:42 IST
Croatia - Cropped
Croatia celebrate

Former Croatia international Joey Didulica praised his nation's "warriors" after their World Cup semi-final win over England.

Zlatko Dalic's men came from behind for the third straight game in Russia, recording a 2-1 victory after extra time as the country moved into their first final.

Mario Mandzukic scored a 109th-minute winner after Ivan Perisic had cancelled out Kieran Trippier's sublime free-kick.

Didulica, who made four appearances for Croatia and was part of the 2006 World Cup squad, lauded Dalic's side.

"From a Croatian perspective, unbelievable," the former goalkeeper told Omnisport.

"Not only the football, just to see these human beings going at it, playing like warriors, three games in extra time and to come out on top, it's something I've never seen before in my lifetime."

Croatia were incredibly pushed to extra time for the third straight outing, but they avoided penalties thanks to Mandzukic's fine finish.

Didulica, now working in the youth set-up at his boyhood club North Geelong Warriors in Australia, hailed Croatia's class and bravery.

"In terms of the game, it was cagey, but once again I think our fight came out on top," said the ex-Ajax keeper. 

"I think we wanted it more in the end and I think it came down to the will.

"I think we're better footballers to be honest, we're classier, all over the ground, from the midfield to up front, but I think it came down to the guts and determination."

Croatia face France in the World Cup final in Moscow on Sunday.

5 famous World Cup penalty misses
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Comebacks in World Cup Knockout History
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Celebrating football the Mexican way 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, England vs Croatia: Three Key Battles...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 10 Unforgettable Moments of Brilliance
RELATED STORY
Why Africa hasn't won the FIFA World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Best Kits in Russia
RELATED STORY
Can India make it to the 2026 World Cup?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 3 surprises from the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 players who let Brazil down 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us