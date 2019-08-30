×
Eintracht Frankfurt want Man United after Europa League qualification

Omnisport
NEWS
News
256   //    30 Aug 2019, 08:26 IST
Eintrachtfrankfurt-cropped
Eintracht Frankfurt celebrate their Europa League qualification

Eintracht Frankfurt board member Axel Hellmann wants last season's semi-finalists to be drawn against Manchester United in the Europa League group stage.

Bundesliga side Eintracht advanced to the group stage for the second successive season thanks to Thursday's entertaining 3-0 win at home to Strasbourg.

Eintracht lost the first leg 1-0 but the German outfit rallied to complete a 3-1 aggregate triumph in Frankfurt, where both teams were reduced to 10 men.

Led by Luka Jovic and Sebastien Haller – who have since left for Real Madrid and West Ham – Eintracht reached the semi-finals last season before losing to Chelsea on penalties.

Premier League giants and 2017 Europa League champions United are in pot one for Friday's draw, while Eintracht are in pot two.

"We saw a drama-filled spectacle today," Hellmann said. "The atmosphere here is something special and it gives the players a second wind. It's hard to compare it to the Bundesliga.

"I'd like us to be drawn against Manchester United in the group stage. That would be a dream, just like playing Chelsea last season was."

An own goal from Strasbourg's Stefan Mitrovic in the 26th minute levelled the play-off tie on aggregate at Commerzbank-Arena.

Eintracht were dealt a blow on the stroke of half-time when star Ante Rebic was sent off, but the hosts still managed to prevail thanks to Filip Kostic's stunning free-kick and Danny da Costa after Dimitri Lienard saw red for Strasbourg.

"It's important for Eintracht Frankfurt to be in the draw," Eintracht head coach Adi Hutter. "The sense of unity between the fans, the coaching staff and the players is what got us through.

"Filip [Kostic] played brilliantly and showed just how valuable he is. Ante also had a very good game. Daichi [Kamada] deserves praise too." 

Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2019-20 Bundesliga 2019-20 Manchester United
