English FA to hold special meeting for vote on Wembley sale

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    11 Oct 2018, 20:30 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association will hold a special meeting to vote on whether to sell Wembley Stadium to Shad Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL franchise and London-based Premier League club Fulham.

The FA council meeting will be held on Oct. 24 and the governing body's board "will then take these views into consideration."

The announcement from the FA came after the council was presented with more details of the takeover agreement by Khan amid resistance to the governing body accepting the 600 million pound ($785 million) offer.

The FA found there was more opposition than support after consulting 22,500 people, including club and league officials, referees, adult and youth players, coaches, volunteers and members of the general public.

Under the terms of any sale it would have to always be called "Wembley Stadium," and the FA would have to approve of a potential future NFL franchise in London being based there.

Associated Press
NEWS
