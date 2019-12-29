Haaland after joining Borussia Dortmund: I will always look back to Salzburg with joy

Erling Haaland, who has thanked Salzburg following his transfer to Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland has thanked Salzburg for aiding his development, describing it as the "perfect environment" to learn in, as he prepares to continue his career at Borussia Dortmund.

After much speculation over his future, including links to Juventus, Manchester United and RB Leipzig, the Norwegian striker has agreed to join Dortmund on a deal that will run until the end of the 2023-24 season.

The move means Haaland only spent a year with Salzburg, during which he rose to prominence with his scoring feats at both domestic and European level, including finding the net in his first five appearances in the Champions League group stage.

Despite his departure, the teenager made clear he will always look back fondly on his time with the Austrian club, who signed him from Molde.

"My move to Salzburg was the best decision of my life so far," he said in a statement published on Salzburg's official website.

"So much has happened in the last year, it's hard to believe. I had the opportunity to learn so much in a perfect environment and in a short time. I am extremely grateful to everyone in the club for this.

"I am proud to have been part of this team and I wish everyone that the season in Salzburg can continue so successfully.

"For me the journey continues at Borussia Dortmund, but I will always look back to Salzburg with joy."

OFFICIAL: Erling #Haaland is leaving our club and joining @BlackYellow. The 19-year-old Norwegian attacker has signed a long-term contract for the Dortmund side. Thank you, Erling, and all the best! #MadeinSalzburg pic.twitter.com/ZhkXGlcHp2 — FC Red Bull Salzburg EN (@FCRBS_en) December 29, 2019

Haaland will join up with his new team-mates at Dortmund on January 3, during the mid-season break in Germany.

Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund said: "It is unbelievable how Erling developed with us and what outstanding achievements he has achieved together with our team.

"We are proud that we were able to bring another young player to this level of performance."