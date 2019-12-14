Havertz in numbers as Germany international becomes youngest man to play 100 Bundesliga games

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 Dec 2019, 20:30 IST SHARE

Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz broke a record previously held by his international team-mate Timo Werner on Saturday, becoming the youngest man to make 100 appearances in the Bundesliga.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder brought up the milestone in Saturday's trip to Cologne as he reached a century of games at the age of 20 years and 186 days, 17 days younger than RB Leipzig striker Werner was when he reached 100 matches in 2016.

Havertz, already capped seven times by Germany, is considered one of Europe's most promising young talents and has been linked with a host of clubs across the continent, including Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Barcelona and Liverpool.

Here, with the help of Opta, we look at Havertz's Bundesliga career so far.

17 years and 126 days - That was Havertz's age when he debuted in the Bundesliga in October 2016. He was the youngest player to appear in the German top flight for Leverkusen, and the 10th youngest of all time in the Bundesliga. Nuri Sahin holds the league's record, first appearing for Borussia Dortmund at 16 years and 334 days.

17 years and 144 days - Less than three weeks after his Bundesliga debut, Havertz made his Champions League bow in a 1-0 win at Tottenham. Later in that season's Champions League, he missed a last-16 game because he had to sit a school exam.

17 years and 295 days - Havertz became Leverkusen's youngest Bundesliga scorer when he netted in a 3-3 draw with Wolfsburg in April 2017.

50 - A year later, Havertz made his 50th Bundesliga appearance - becoming the youngest player to reach that milestone. He marked the occasion with two assists in a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Advertisement

24 - As a teenager, Havertz scored 24 goals, including 17 in 2018-19. No player in the competition's history has scored more goals before their 20th birthday, with Havertz level with Horst Koppel.

26 - Since making his Bundesliga debut, Havertz has scored 26 goals. No player born in 1999 or later has scored as many goals in the top five European leagues.

43 - In his 99 Bundesliga appearances so far, Havertz has been directly involved in 43 goals for Leverkusen (26 goals and 17 assists).

17 - Havertz became the first teenager in Bundesliga history to score at least 17 goals in a season in 2018-19.