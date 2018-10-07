×
Kovac admits time is short as pressure builds at Bayern Munich

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    07 Oct 2018, 16:14 IST
niko kovac - cropped
Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac

Niko Kovac admits he is unlikely to be given long to turn around Bayern Munich's fortunes following their shock defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Bundesliga champions were beaten 3-0 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, a result that leaves them in fifth place after seven matches, four points adrift of leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern won their first seven games of the season in all competitions but are now four games without a win, a run in which they have scored only two goals.

Carlo Ancelotti was sacked on September 28 last year after going just two matches without a victory, and Kovac, who took over as head coach in July, concedes he is facing a race against time to correct their form.

"I can't answer the question," he told a news conference when asked about his future. "I know the way things work in football and the Bundesliga. I do think we put together great performances in seven games, and now we're not doing that.

"I know that I am at Bayern Munich and the time you get is different to other places. We already showed what we're capable of and I am convinced we will show it again soon. I'll do my part to make it happen."

Bayern travel to Wolfsburg on October 20 in their first match after the international break.

