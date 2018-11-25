×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Kovac slams Bayern defence after dramatic draw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    25 Nov 2018, 00:37 IST
nikokovac - cropped
Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac

Under-fire Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac slammed his side's defending in their dramatic 3-3 Bundesliga draw with Fortuna Dusseldorf at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Niklas Sule and Thomas Muller (2) had given the struggling Bavarian giants a 3-1 lead, but two goals in the last 13 minutes from Dodi Lukebakio – his second in the third minute of stoppage time completing a superb hat-trick – rescued a point for the visitors.

Despite their two-goal advantage, Bayern threw bodies forward in the closing stages, twice allowing Lukebakio plenty of space to run into and coolly finish past an exposed Manuel Neuer.

Kovac was less than impressed with his side's defending and acknowledged they deserved to be punished.

"You can imagine how I feel internally," he told a media conference.

"If you have the game under control and lead, then I am anything but happy – I am very angry. 

"I just cannot understand that we did not realise the position we were in. 

"But far worse is the way we defended all three goals conceded. It does not matter if you are playing against a struggling side or Champions League team, these mistakes will be punished."

The draw, coupled with Borussia Dortmund's 2-1 win over Mainz, means Bayern are now nine points behind the league leaders. 

Goalkeeper Neuer insists Bayern's under-performing players will leave no stone unturned in a bid to bridge that gap.

"That should not happen to us," he said.

"We are bitterly disappointed with ourselves, but we have to live with that. We always question ourselves and always want to do our best. We are our harshest critics."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Kovac: Bayern angry and sad after Freiburg draw
RELATED STORY
Kovac will be in charge against Benfica, insists Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Kovac, Robben praise Augsburg after draw
RELATED STORY
Kovac eyes small steps as Bayern receive fitness boost
RELATED STORY
Kovac defends Lewandowski after Bayern outburst
RELATED STORY
Kovac 'putting his neck on the line' with Bayern rotation
RELATED STORY
Mood is positive at Bayern, insists under-pressure Kovac
RELATED STORY
Kovac relaxed despite maiden Bayern defeat
RELATED STORY
Bayern are not playing as a team, says under-fire Kovac
RELATED STORY
Bayern boss Kovac quashes James Rodriguez rift talk
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us