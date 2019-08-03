×
Man City youngster Nmecha joins Wolfsburg on loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    03 Aug 2019, 20:48 IST
LukasNmecha - cropped
Germany Under-21 striker Lukas Nmecha

Wolfsburg have signed Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old was born in Hamburg and has represented both England and Germany at Under-21 level, featuring as part of Stefan Kuntz's squad when they finished as runners-up in this year's European Championship.

Nmecha made three senior appearances for City in 2017-18 – all as a substitute – before spending 2018-19 with Preston North End in the Championship.

He only scored four times in 44 appearances for Preston but was on target twice for City during their pre-season tour of Asia last month.

"It had been my aim to play in the Bundesliga and in my home country for some time now," Nmecha told Wolfsburg's official website.

"I’m particularly pleased that this move to VfL Wolfsburg has come off because everything is in place for me here to further my development at the highest level and to realise my full potential."

Wolfsburg finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season, meaning newly installed head coach Oliver Glasner will lead them in the Europa League this time around.

