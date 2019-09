Nagelsmann backs Werner to hurt Bayern as RB Leipzig chase victory

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is targeting victory against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Saturday and believes Timo Werner could be key.

Nagelsmann has led Leipzig to the top of the table after his first three matches in charge, with Werner on target five times already in the league.

The Germany striker has long been linked with a move to Bayern, but will this weekend face his mooted suitors, seemingly set for a decisive role in the biggest match of the season so far.

"Individual quality can always be crucial, so it can be key for us if we have a Timo Werner in top form," Nagelsmann told a news conference on Thursday.

"He was very good in training [on Wednesday] and he will be a very important factor. He is able to hurt Bayern very much."

Asked about Leipzig's aims for the weekend, the coach added: "We can talk about [a draw] in retrospect. I would like to win and go into the game with that approach."

But Nagelsmann was keen to remind the media the outcome of this match will not necessarily be decisive in the title race.

"Good results against Bayern can take you a long way, but you have to keep performing every week," he said. "If we win against Bayern and then lose every other game, it counts for nothing."

Leipzig have some injury concerns - Dayot Upamecano is "93 per cent" fit, but Patrik Schick is "a bit battered" and Kevin Kampl continues to deal with an ankle issue - but they are also waiting to see if Philippe Coutinho starts for Bayern.

Opposition coach Niko Kovac suggested Thomas Muller could be selected instead if Coutinho is not fully fit following a long journey from Brazil duty in Los Angeles.

"Of course, we are thinking about it, but it does not change the whole style of Bayern Munich," Nagelsmann said.

"We will not go into detail about whether Coutinho or Muller starts. They are different players, but there are also parallels. Both are hard to contain.

"I have in my head which player I think he plays. I'm preparing for something."