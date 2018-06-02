Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Nigeria World Cup kit drives fans wild ahead of England friendly

Fans have been seen queuing to get their hands on Nigeria's World Cup kit, while it is no longer available on Nike's online store.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 02 Jun 2018, 17:02 IST
401
alexiwobi - cropped
Alex Iwobi in Nigeria's World Cup kit

Nigeria's World Cup kit has captured the attention of football fans across the globe following its official release on Friday.

The official home and away strips for Russia 2018 reportedly sold out within three minutes of going on sale on Nike's online store, while people were seen queuing outside a flagship Oxford Street shop in London.

Three million shirts were said to have been pre-ordered, while non-official copies have been in huge demand in the country's capital Lagos this week.

Nike's social media pages have been inundated with questions about when new stock will become available, with two pairs of boots and a gym bag the only available items in the Nigeria team section as of Saturday.

The kit contains a feathered pattern, said to be a tribute to the 1994 World Cup team, which reached the last-16 in their first appearance in the finals.

A variety of vibrant tracksuits, released as part of the collection, have also been in high demand.

Nigeria will wear one of the new strips for the first time since it went on sale in Saturday's friendly clash with England at Wembley.

