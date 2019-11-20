Pochettino a 'top coach' – Bayern defender Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich gave a strong endorsement of Mauricio Pochettino's coaching ability after the rumoured Bayern Munich target departed Tottenham.

Spurs brought Pochettino's well-regarded stint in charge to an abrupt end on Tuesday, dismissing the man who led them to the Champions League final following a poor start to the new season.

The development could have ramifications in Bavaria, where the Argentinian is said to be held in high regard.

Bayern were reportedly interested in Pochettino even before they parted company with head coach Niko Kovac at the beginning of November and could now pursue him as a free agent.

The Bundesliga champions have entrusted Hansi Flick with overseeing the team until the end of 2019 but have not committed to a long-term appointment.

"I do not know if he is a candidate for us," Kimmich told reporters when asked about Pochettino after Germany's win over Northern Ireland in Euro 2020 qualifying.

"What you can say is that Tottenham were fighting at the top for years. They have had huge consistency.

"He's a top coach, but I do not know if he's an option for us."

4 - Tottenham Hotspur finished in the top four in four of their five previous completed seasons under Mauricio Pochettino, this after having finished in the top four in just two of their 22 Premier League campaigns before his arrival. Improved. pic.twitter.com/Ie8mo6MhNO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 19, 2019

Flick has won each of his two matches since taking charge on an interim basis, the second a 4-0 thrashing of Der Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last week said: "We decided that he will be coach at least until Christmas and possibly beyond. We trust Hansi Flick."

Bayern have reportedly identified Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Tuchel as their preferred candidates but would likely struggle to prise either coach away from their clubs before the end of the season.

Jose Mourinho had also been linked with the Bavarian club, but he was appointed Pochettino's successor at Spurs on Wednesday.