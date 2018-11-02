×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Pochettino: I don't believe it's the end of something at Tottenham

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    02 Nov 2018, 21:10 IST
Pochettino_cropped
Tottenham boss Maurico Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino is focused on building a "long-term project" at Tottenham despite being touted for the vacant manager's role at Real Madrid.

Pochettino's name has been linked with Los Blancos since the departure of Julen Lopetegui on Monday, the Spurs coach having reportedly interested Madrid as a replacement for Zinedine Zidane earlier in the year.

Despite those reports, Pochettino signed an extension with Spurs in May, committing his future to the club until 2023.

And he is not letting talk of Madrid affect his plans of turning Tottenham in challengers for silverware in the Premier League and Europe.

"We work with the responsibility to create a long-term project," Pochettino told a media conference.

"Today in football it's about the present, it's about getting good results quickly and as soon as possible. It's so difficult to talk about projects. 

"At the same time you need to try to anticipate the things that are going to come.

"We always work to try and win games tomorrow but if the club is not prepared with a plan for the future, in the end you are going to fail.

"I think the success here is that we always work in thinking of today but also in thinking of tomorrow, and I think that's the most important thing. I work like I'm going to be here for all of my career."

He added: "I think we're in the middle of the [journey] and I don't believe that it's the end of something.

"The reality is we are very close to finishing the new stadium, we're very close to creating, in facilities, one of the best clubs in the world.

"For me it's so exciting to be here at Tottenham, helping the club to achieve the last level. I think we're so close to getting the last level. I want to feel the glory with Tottenham.

"But first of all we need to finish the stadium, move there, finish the facilities here, be settled, make our stadium home again and work so hard to try to be competitive."

Spurs face Wolves at Molineux this weekend, and Pochettino knows Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be a tough nut to crack despite only being 10 games into their Premier League return.

"We are going to face a team that are playing really well," he said. "Of course, it will be a massive challenge for us, it will be a very competitive game. 

"It is a game we need to win and after defeat to Manchester City we need a good position in the table. We are also thinking in [terms of] performance and not just the three points.

"They [Wolves] always face big teams and are very competitive and very good. I think they have a lot of very good players and are doing very well from the beginning of the season."

Pochettino will again be without Victor Wanyama for the trip to Wolves due to a knee injury, the midfielder joining Eric Dier (thigh), Danny Rose (groin) and Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
New signings 'difficult' for Pochettino and Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Pochettino not expecting any Tottenham departures
RELATED STORY
Pochettino the key for Alli's new Tottenham contract
RELATED STORY
Pochettino expects 'toughest season' yet at Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Pochettino cautious over Eriksen return
RELATED STORY
No change in Tottenham approach against City - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Tottenham must improve to be contenders - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Empty seats shock Tottenham boss Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino 'not relaxed' over lack of Tottenham transfers
RELATED STORY
Pochettino will not beg players to stay at Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
Tomorrow AFC MAN 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Manchester United
Tomorrow CAR LEI 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE BRI 08:30 PM Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow NEW WAT 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Watford
Tomorrow WES BUR 08:30 PM West Ham vs Burnley
Tomorrow ARS LIV 11:00 PM Arsenal vs Liverpool
04 Nov WOL TOT 01:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham
04 Nov MAN SOU 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Southampton
04 Nov CHE CRY 09:30 PM Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
06 Nov HUD FUL 01:30 AM Huddersfield Town vs Fulham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us