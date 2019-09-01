Rebic left out of Eintracht Frankfurt squad amid AC Milan and Inter links

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Ante Rebic

Ante Rebic has been left out of Eintracht Frankfurt's squad for Sunday's Bundesliga clash against Fortuna Dusseldorf amid rumours of a possible move to AC Milan or Inter Milan.

The Serie A rivals continue to be linked with Croatia international Rebic, who has featured in six of Frankfurt's previous nine matches this season although he was also left out for the defeat to RB Leipzig last week.

He started Thursday's Europa League play-off tie with Strasbourg and was sent off in the first half of the 3-0 second-leg win, which sealed his side's place in the group stage of the competition.

Rebic was once again omitted against Dusseldorf, though, and is reportedly closing in on a switch to Serie A, with Milan the rumoured frontrunners for his signature ahead of Monday's deadline.

Ante Rebic steht heute auf eigenen Wunsch hin nicht im Kader. — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) September 1, 2019

Speaking three weeks ago, the German side's sporting director Bruno Hubner said he was "optimistic" about keeping Rebic.

Last season's Europa League semi-finalists Frankfurt have already lost two key forwards during the transfer window as Luka Jovic joined Real Madrid and Sebastien Haller moved to West Ham.