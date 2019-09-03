Sancho: Premier League? I wouldn't mind LaLiga either

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho said he "wouldn't mind" a move to the Premier League as he also talked up the possibility of experiencing LaLiga in the future.

Sancho has been heavily linked to Manchester United after establishing himself as one of the most exciting attackers in football since joining Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was determined to bring Sancho to United in the off-season and the Red Devils are reportedly set to target the 19-year-old England international again at the end of the campaign.

While Sancho is keen to win the Bundesliga with Dortmund, the former City youngster hinted at a future return to England and a move to Spain.

"I can't tell the future but I wouldn't mind," Sancho told Sky Sports News ahead of Saturday's Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria.

"LaLiga I wouldn't mind also, but we don't know yet."

Sancho added: "I don't really try to take notice of all the media. I just try to stay focused on my game.

"Obviously being in Germany has taken off the pressure of the media and I think that's really helping me a lot and keeping me focused."

Sancho made Bundesliga history this season – his 15th league goal seeing him become the youngest player to reach that figure in history.

He scored 12 goals and supplied 14 assists as Dortmund finished runners-up to Bayern Munich last term, while Sancho already has two goals and three assists in 2019-20.

"I am just happy that I'm playing and that's the main thing," Sancho said. "I'm just helping my team and learning every day when I'm on the pitch.

"It's a great start. I am just happy to have two goals and three assists. Hopefully I'll just carry on."