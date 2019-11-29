Sommer signs new Borussia Monchengladbach contract

Yann Sommer has committed himself to Borussia Monchengladbach until 2023, the Bundesliga leaders have announced.

The 30-year-old joined Gladbach from Swiss side Basel in 2014 and has been a regular over the past six seasons.

Sommer's contract at Borussia-Park was due to run out in 2021, but he has agreed fresh terms to stay on for a further two years.

Gladbach confirmed the news on their official website and Sommer said: "I would like to thank Borussia for the trust they are showing in me by extending my contract.

"I am very happy to be part of this team and to continue my journey with Borussia. This is a great club, one that I enjoy working for daily.

@YannSommer1: "I'd like to thank Borussia for the trust they are showing in me by extending my contract. I believe that our path together is not over yet." #BMGSCF #Sommer2023 pic.twitter.com/Ql73o32tib — Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 29, 2019

"Playing for this club was a great opportunity for me in one of the biggest leagues in Europe, and a challenge to show that I could be a successor to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

"I've been able to gain a lot of valuable experience at Borussia and work with many great players.

"I feel the appreciation of the supporters and it's fun to run out at the stadium every couple of weeks in front of 50,000 people."

Sommer has appeared 226 times for Gladbach in all competitions and has not missed a single minute of the current campaign.

Marco Rose's side lead the way at the top of Bundesliga after winning eight of their opening 12 matches.