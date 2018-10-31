×
Son of far-right Brazilian leader says Boca's stadium stinks

Associated Press
NEWS
News
36   //    31 Oct 2018, 03:22 IST
AP Image

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Brazilian congressman has caused uproar in Argentina for saying Boca Juniors' stadium La Bombonera "smells bad."

Eduardo Bolsonaro was re-elected with 2 million votes on Sunday and is the son of far-right Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro.

He insulted Boca's stadium in an interview with Argentine website MDZ on Tuesday.

Bolsonaro's Palmeiras will play against Boca on Wednesday for a place in the prestigious Copa Libertadores final.

Boca beat Palmeiras 2-0 in their first leg at La Bombonera last week.

Argentine fans were split on social media, some supporting Bolsonaro's comments and Boca fans criticizing him for raising tensions.

Later on Tuesday defending champions Gremio of Brazil will face Boca's archrival River Plate for another spot in the final.

Gremio beat River 1-0 in their first leg last week.

