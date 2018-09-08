Tom Brady wants to avoid drama in 2018

Tom Brady simply wants to focus on football this season as the New England Patriots star seeks to avoid drams in 2018.

The Patriots were embroiled in drama for the majority of last season's playoffs and even toward the end of the year after reports of turmoil within the team emerged in the media.

A good portion of the controversy surrounded Brady's trainer and business partner Guerrero. It was reported the man was no longer allowed to be on the sidelines during games and had been banned from team facilities.

Patriots quarterback and 41-year-old Brady, however, only has one thing on his mind heading into Sunday's NFL opener against the Houston Texans.

"I don't want to bring on any drama this year," Brady told reporters on Friday after he was asked a question about trainer Alex Guerrero.

"I'm just focused on what I want to do, and be a great football player for this team and be a good example in the locker room, provide great leadership. That's where my focus is. I know people want to talk about a lot of other things but I just really want to stick on football and focus on being the best I can be for this team."

#HOUvsNE game statuses, Tom Brady's son's fantasy team QB & more #Patriots news in 60 seconds or less. pic.twitter.com/CUS8mCFasz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 7, 2018

Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did their best to not comment on the situation but questions were continually asked down the stretch and even continued into the beginning of the 2018 season.

Brady cut off an interview with a radio show last week after he was repeatedly asked questions about Guerrero.

The five-time Super Bowl champion does not want to focus on that right now. He said he wants to focus on winning.

"I really want to focus on football, not hot topics, and my reaction to a lot of hot topics and so forth," he said. "Get ready for the Texans -- they're a great team. That's where my focus is, not on advertisements and so forth."