Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tom Brady wants to avoid drama in 2018

Omnisport
NEWS
News
36   //    08 Sep 2018, 05:31 IST
brady-tom-07272018-usnews-getty-ftr

Tom Brady simply wants to focus on football this season as the New England Patriots star seeks to avoid drams in 2018.

The Patriots were embroiled in drama for the majority of last season's playoffs and even toward the end of the year after reports of turmoil within the team emerged in the media.

A good portion of the controversy surrounded Brady's trainer and business partner Guerrero. It was reported the man was no longer allowed to be on the sidelines during games and had been banned from team facilities.

Patriots quarterback and 41-year-old Brady, however, only has one thing on his mind heading into Sunday's NFL opener against the Houston Texans.

"I don't want to bring on any drama this year," Brady told reporters on Friday after he was asked a question about trainer Alex Guerrero.

"I'm just focused on what I want to do, and be a great football player for this team and be a good example in the locker room, provide great leadership. That's where my focus is. I know people want to talk about a lot of other things but I just really want to stick on football and focus on being the best I can be for this team."

Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick did their best to not comment on the situation but questions were continually asked down the stretch and even continued into the beginning of the 2018 season.

Brady cut off an interview with a radio show last week after he was repeatedly asked questions about Guerrero.

The five-time Super Bowl champion does not want to focus on that right now. He said he wants to focus on winning.

"I really want to focus on football, not hot topics, and my reaction to a lot of hot topics and so forth," he said. "Get ready for the Texans -- they're a great team. That's where my focus is, not on advertisements and so forth."

Omnisport
NEWS
Brady addresses Pats' team drama: I'm learning to deal...
RELATED STORY
Brady: The end is coming sooner rather than later
RELATED STORY
Brady cuts news conference short after Guerrero-Edelman...
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL preview: AFC North outlook
RELATED STORY
Pope to see specialist over dislocated shoulder as Brady...
RELATED STORY
Neymar wants to avoid Barcelona in Champions League
RELATED STORY
2018 NFL preview: AFC East outlook
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League Clubs that will be battling it out to...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 ways for Manchester United to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United talisman wants to play under...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us