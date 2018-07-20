Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
'What are you waiting for?' - Alisson reveals Salah text messages

Omnisport
NEWS
News
2.21K   //    20 Jul 2018, 03:18 IST
salah - CROPPED
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

New Liverpool signing Alisson has revealed former Roma team-mate Mohamed Salah sent him text messages encouraging him to complete a move to Anfield.

Alisson's arrival on Merseyside was confirmed on Thursday for a world-record fee for a goalkeeper that could rise to £65million.

The 25-year-old shared a dressing room with Salah at the Stadio Olimpico during the 2016-17 campaign before the Egypt international departed for Liverpool, where he was a revelation last season.

And Alisson says Salah made contact when speculation grew over a potential move.

"We didn't have that much contact after he left Roma," Alisson told Liverpool's official website. "We met again in the game when we were up against each other [in the Champions League in April]..

"Yesterday, he sent me a message saying: 'Hey, what are you waiting for?' As the negotiations were at an advanced stage, I replied to him straight away saying: 'Calm down, I’m on my way!'

"I'm really happy to have the opportunity to play alongside him again. As well as being a great player, he is a huge character and a great person - which is the most important thing.

"To be with these great people and players day to day is fantastic for me."

