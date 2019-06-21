6-way tie for first-round lead at Travelers Championship

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 3 // 21 Jun 2019, 06:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Zack Sucher made a 9-foot birdie putt in the last group of the day on the par-4 18th for a 6-under 64 and a share of a six-way tie for the lead Thursday in the Travelers Championship.

Ryan Armour and Bronson Burgoon set the mark during the morning at TPC River Highlands and the others matched them in the afternoon. MacKenzie Hughes sank an 18-foot birdie putt on his final hole, Abraham Ancer shot a 30 on his back nine, and Kyoung-Hoon Lee shot his lowest round on the PGA Tour.

Burgoon birdied four of his first six holes, and Armour, who has missed the cuts in four of his last five starts, tied his lowest round of the season.

"I gave myself a lot of opportunities, which I hadn't been doing lately, Armour said. "I hadn't been hitting a lot of greens, wasn't shaping the golf ball the way I want to shape it. We worked really hard the last few days."

Paul Casey, who gave up a four-shot lead in the final round a year ago, missed a 17-foot par putt on the 18th and finished in a group of six at 65.

Memorial champion Patrick Cantlay was part of a group of 12 at 66.

Cantlay started on the back nine and was tied for the lead when his tee shot landed in water on the par-3 eighth hole, leading to a double bogey. But that did not affect the confidence of the former UCLA star, who was just 19 years old when he shot a 60 on this course during the second round in 2011, setting a PGA Tour record for amateurs.

"I definitely feel comfortable around here," he said. "It's one of the only golf courses I think I get on the first tee at the beginning of the day and think I can birdie every hole."

Defending champion Bubba Watson opened with a 69 in his bid for his fourth Travelers title. That would put him in the company of Billy Casper, the only golfer to win four times at Connecticut's PGA Tour stop.

Advertisement

Watson, who came from six-shots back on the final day to win a year ago, seemed relaxed as he participated in an afternoon whiffle ball game with a group of players' children outside the new clubhouse.

"Around this golf course, you've got to just know there's going to be birdies out there," he said. "Today was a little more difficult because a little bit of mist here and there just made the ball react different on the greens with some shots."

Two-time champion Phil Mickelson, playing in Connecticut for the first time since 2003, shot a 67.

"I didn't hurt myself any," Mickelson said. "I made a few mistakes out there that I have to clean up tomorrow. I feel like the round should have been three or four lower, and if I can do that tomorrow and shoot three or four lower, I'll be right in it for the weekend."

He was playing with 2017 champion Jordan Spieth, who put a shot onto the railroad tracks and another in the water on his way to an eight on the par-5 13th. He finished with a 73.

Brooks Koepka, coming off his runner-up finish at the U.S. Open, had a 71 and said he was fighting exhaustion after the cross-country trip from Pebble Beach.

"When you think about all the travel we've done and how much last week takes out of you," he said. "When you are in contention in a major, it's going to drain you."

Chip McDaniel shot a 69 and could also be excused if he was a bit tired. The 23-year-old arrived in Connecticut early Monday morning after taking a red-eye flight from his first U.S Open. He then played in a qualifier that afternoon, making the field after three playoff holes.

"Just because of my situation, one good week out here could change my life," McDaniel said. "I have to try to get a start in every PGA event."

Viktor Hovland shot a 67 in his professional debut. The Oklahoma State junior, who was the low amateur at the U.S. Open, received one of four sponsor exemptions into the tournament.

"I try not to think too much about it, but obviously there is a difference," Hovland said. "I'm just trying to make birdies and avoid bogeys. I think instead of thinking about money, I'm thinking more about I want to have some kind of status for next year."