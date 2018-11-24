×
Leading teams tee off in cloudy, cool 3rd round of World Cup

News
24 Nov 2018
AP Image

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The leading groups from Belgium and South Korea have teed off at a cloudy and cool Metropolitan Golf Club on Saturday in fourballs (best ball) at the World Cup.

Belgium's Thomas Detry and Thomas Pieters and South Korea's Byeong Hun An and Si Woo Kim mastered the awful conditions in the foursomes (alternate shot) competition on Friday when driving rain hit the course for much of the day.

The Belgians shot 71 Friday and the South Koreans 72. They were tied at the top of the leaderboard at 10-under 134 after two rounds.

Americans Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley, who were one of the weather casualties on Friday with a 79, were one of the early starters on Saturday in the best-ball format and were 3-under after nine holes and 2-under for the tournament.

Temperatures were 14 Celsius (57 Fahrenheit) and while there were occasional showers, there wasn't expected to be the amount of rain and high winds that hit the course Friday.

