Bears not rushing Trubisky recovery

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 7 // 28 Nov 2018, 21:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mitchell Trubisky

Chase Daniel led the Chicago Bears to a win on Thanksgiving Day in place of Mitchell Trubisky and may have to do the same this Sunday against the New York Giants.

Trubisky has a shoulder injury and, while the Bears are taking it one day at a time, the team are likely to start looking towards the playoffs as Chicago lead the NFC North with an 8-3 record.

Bears coach Matt Nagy told the RapSheet and Friends podcast that he understood Trubisky's frustrations but is not willing to rush the quarterback into a return.

"We don't know," Nagy said of Trubisky's chances of facing the Giants. "It will be one of those day-to-days for us as we go. We need to know each day where he's at.

"We went through the same type of thing with Khalil [Mack] and Allen Robinson several weeks ago. It's just hard because these guys want to be out there and they want to play, but sometimes we need to protect the player from the player.

"And they ultimately understand that, so we'll just go day-by-day. We'll have them both ready and we'll see where it takes us.

"Sometimes when you get in these type of situations, you need to make sure that [Trubisky] understands that we need to do what's best not only for him but for the team as well.

"He wants to be out there, but we need to just make sure we're doing the right thing and that he's communicating to us how he feels and we're getting feedback from our training staff and that we put it all together and do the right thing with him."

Week 12 against the Detroit Lions was Turbisky's first missed start since Week 5 of last season. In a breakout second year, he has thrown for 2,469 yards and 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions.