Bumrah unimpressed as traffic police mock no-ball woe

Bowling a no-ball in the ICC Champions Trophy final has led to Jasprit Bumrah finding himself at the centre of a road safety campaign.

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 21:02 IST

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah may have anticipated a degree of criticism following his costly no-ball in the ICC Champions Trophy final, but he surely cannot have expected to be the subject of light-hearted mocking from the Jaipur Traffic Police.

India seamer Bumrah was guilty of a front-foot no-ball when he had Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman caught behind in the fourth over of last Sunday's contest at The Oval.

Fakhar went on to compile a brilliant 114 as Pakistan charged to an emphatic victory over their great rivals. And the Jaipur Traffic Police have subsequently used an image of Bumrah overstepping to highlight the importance of not crossing the line when it comes to road safety.

Alongside the caption, 'Don't cross the line. You know it can be costly', the police shared a photo of the no-ball together with two cars waiting at a zebra crossing, prompting a frustrated response from Bumrah.

In a tweet to the police, Bumrah wrote: "Well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country."

@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017

Jaipur Traffic Police deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Lovely Katiyar, told the Hindustan Times: "Red light violations and going past the zebra crossing results in a large number of accidents and we felt that by conveying this message in an interesting way we could send the message home."