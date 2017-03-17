Centurion Maxwell feared Test days were over

An emotional Glenn Maxwell was determined not to waste his opportunity to prove he can cut it at Test level.

Glenn Maxwell thought his Test days may be over, but the Australia all-rounder hopes his maiden century against India is the catalyst for him to establish himself in the team.

Maxwell was recalled for the third match of the series in Ranchi after being overlooked in the longest format since back in 2014.

The 28-year-old grasped his opportunity with both hands, scoring 104 in a fifth-wicket stand of 191 with captain Steve Smith (178 not out) as Australia posted 451 before India reached 120-1 in reply at stumps on day two.

Maxwell savoured the moment and is determined to stay in the Test side after waiting so long for another chance.

"I was in a place where I doubted whether I'd play Test cricket again, whether I'd have the chance to put the cap back on, and just did everything as well as I could on and off the field," said Maxwell.

"To get back in the side in the first place was something I really held close to my heart, I was so happy to be able to walk back onto the field with the Australian Test team with the baggy green cap on.

"I just didn't want to waste the opportunity, didn't want to make it my last Test that's for sure. I know how bad it felt when I played that last game in Dubai and didn't play again, I just wanted to make it count.

"Hopefully it will tick something inside so I can continue to be consistent, that's always the biggest thing the coaches and selectors have always wanted.

"If I can keep producing long innings and batting long periods of time, I think that's going to go a long way to first holding my spot, but also winning games for Australia."