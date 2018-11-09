×
England move within 7 wickets of 1st ever test win at Galle

Associated Press
NEWS
News
79   //    09 Nov 2018, 12:40 IST
AP Image

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) — England took three wickets in the hour before lunch Friday to move within seven wickets of its first ever test win at Galle.

Sri Lanka, set an improbable victory target of 461 and two days to bat, slumped to 98-3 at lunch on day four, still 364 runs behind.

Resuming at 15-0, Sri Lanka's openers batted out the first hour of the session without any trouble but England's patience paid off when Jack Leach made the breakthrough when Kaushal Silva attempted a sweep and was adjudged lbw for 30.

Moeen Ali took a return catch to dismiss Dimuth Karunaratne for 26, giving the England spinner his 150th test wicket and making amends for a chance that went down off his bowling when the Sri Lanka opener was on 16,

Ben Stokes made a vital breakthrough on the stroke of the interval when he had Dhananjaya de Silva (21) cauth at slip by Joe Root one ball after his strong appeal for a caught-behind decision was rejected by the TV umpire.

