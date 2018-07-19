It was just an absolute car crash - Root regrets bat-drop celebration

Joe Root drops his bat to celebrate his match-winning century against India.

Joe Root admitted to receiving some friendly abuse from his England team-mates after his "embarrassing" century celebration at the end of the third ODI against India at Headingley.

The batsman not only reached three figures but also clinched victory for the hosts with a four through mid-wicket off a Hardik Pandya full toss.

Root held his arm straight out and let go of his bat to mark the milestone, mimicking an on-stage performer finishing their act by dropping the microphone to the stage before walking off.

However, England's Test captain has confessed he regretted the move as soon as it happened - and has not been allowed to forget about it since by his colleagues.

"It was something that I immediately regretted. I've not heard the end of it, it was literally the most embarrassing thing I've done on a cricket field," Root told the media.

"I don't think it will be the last I hear of it from the group - they've been hammering me.

"You'd think if you were going to do a celebration like that, you'd have smacked it 30 yards out of the ground. It was just an absolute car crash."

Root's unbeaten 100 helped England secure an eight-wicket triumph in the series decider, with the Yorkshireman recording a second successive century following his unbeaten 113 at Lord's on Saturday.

After playing a starring role in the one-day format, the right-hander will quickly have to switch his focus to red-ball cricket ahead of five Tests against the same opponents starting in August.