Pakistan select Sohail as Umar's replacement for Champions Trophy

Haris Sohail has beat off competition from Umar Amin and Asif Zakir to fill the vacancy in Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy squad.

by Omnisport News 23 May 2017, 17:15 IST

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the selection of Haris Sohail as Umar Akmal's replacement in the country's ICC Champions Trophy squad.

Umar was pulled from Pakistan's 15-man squad on Monday, with PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan revealing the batsman had failed two fitness tests during a training camp in England.

Pakistan have now turned to Sohail, who earned the last of his 22 one-day international caps in May 2015, after putting three potential replacements through their paces at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore.

A PCB statement read: "The national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq had called Umar Amin, Haris Sohail and Asif Zakir for fitness tests at the National Cricket Academy to [determine who would] replace Umar Akmal, who had earlier failed to pass the fitness test in the pre-camp for Champions Trophy in Birmingham, England. Umar Akmal has been told to return home to work on his fitness.

"The NCA trainer conducted the test of all three players and based on the reports submitted by the trainer, and upon Pakistan's team management request, Haris Sohail has been selected to replace Umar Akmal for the Champions Trophy to commence from June 1, 2017 in England and Wales."

Pakistan have been drawn in the same group as India, Sri Lanka and South Africa for the eight-team tournament, which takes place in England and Wales from June 1-18.

Their first match, against rivals India, will take place at Edgbaston on June 4.