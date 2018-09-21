Puducherry crash to 65-run defeat after BCCI action; Arunachal, Nagaland win

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 40 // 21 Sep 2018, 19:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anand, Sep 21 (PTI) A day after the Indian Cricket Board's crackdown

on eight of their players, Puducherry crashed to a 65-run defeat to Uttarakhand in a plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament here Friday.

The BCCI cancelled the registration of the eight players for flouting eligibility norms, weakening a Puducherry team that was was bundled out for 226 and falling way short of the 292-run target after opting to field.

Uttarakhand grabbed the initiative early to post 291 for seven with opener Karanveer Kaushal striking 101, while No. 3 Vaibhav Bhatt made 73 in a 173-run stand.

Puducherry's veteran all-rounder Abhishek Nayar missed his third List A century by six runs as they struggled to get going after the left-hander's 86-run partnership with A S Govindaraajan 58.

Sunny Rana was the pick of the bowler with 4/52 from his 10 overs as Uttarkhand secured their first win, a day after starting with a loss to Bihar.

Arunachal Pradesh defeated Sikkim by 49 runs at the Motibaug Cricket Ground in Vadodara to post their second win of the tournament.

Techi Doria struck 122 from 149 balls (13x4, 3x6) in a 154-run opening stand with Samarth Seth (89) as Arunachal Pradesh notched 306 for nine.

Sikkim responded positively with Nilesh Lamichaney's 123 from 145 balls (11x4, 2x6), and the opener added 99 with Faizan Khan (47).

Seth impressed with the ball too, breaking the partnership, as Sikkim choked in the big chase.

In Nadiad, Nagaland rode on wicketkeeper batsman K B Pawan's unbeaten 113 to register a thumping seven-wicket win over Meghalaya.

Opting to bat, Meghalaya were off to a good start, courtesy opener Raj Biswa's 99-ball 71.

Lower down the order Yogesh Nagar remained unbeaten on 58 while Gurinder Singh struck 56 to help Meghalaya post 246 for six.

However, Pawan anchored the chase with his majestic century and was backed by Rongsen Jonathan (43), as they romped home with 15 balls to spare.

Summarised scores:

At Anand: Puducherry Uttarakhand 291/7; 50 overs (Karanveer Kaushal 101, Vaibhav Bhatt 73; Pankaj Singh 3/68) beat Puducherry 226; 45.2 overs (Abhishek Nayar 94, A S Govindaraajan 58; Sunny Rana 4/52) by 65 runs.

At Nadiad: Meghalaya 246/6; 50 overs (Raj Biswa 71, Yogesh Nagar 58 not out, Gurinder Singh 56) lost to Nagaland 247/3; 47.3 overs (Pawan KB 113 not out, Sedezhalie Rupero 50, Rongsen Jonathan 43) by seven wickets.

At Vadodara: Arunachal Pradesh 306/4; 50 overs (Techi Doria 122, Samarth Seth 89) beat Sikkim 257/7; 50 overs (Nilesh Lamichaney 123, Faizan Khan 47) by 49 runs