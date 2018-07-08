Rohit stars as India secure T20 series in style

Rohit Sharma in action for India

Rohit Sharma hit an unbeaten century as India cruised to a seven-wicket win over England in the Twenty20 international series decider at Bristol.

Opener Sharma finished with an even 100 from 56 deliveries as the tourists emphatically chased down England’s total of 198-9 with eight balls to spare.

Captain Virat Kohli contributed 43 in a third-wicket stand worth 89 before Hardik Pandya (33 not out) capitalised on a promotion up the batting order, the all-rounder’s breezy cameo rushing his side over the line.

Pandya had played a key role with the ball too, picking up 4-38 as India came through an early onslaught from Jason Roy and Jos Buttler (34) to restrict their opponents in the closing stages.

Roy top-scored with 67 before the hosts – who had triumphed in Cardiff on Thursday to level the best-of-three rubber – fell away in the closing stages.

A super 100 by the hitman @ImRo45!



It's his third in T20Is, joining @manuz05 as the leading century-maker in the format! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BZXQ4290tz — ICC (@ICC) July 8, 2018

Ben Stokes made 14 on his return from a hamstring injury – the all-rounder replacing Joe Root in the XI to make his first T20 appearance for England since February 2017 – but, having reached 140-3 in the 14th over, they lost a clatter of wickets to give India renewed hope.

MS Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper to claim five catches in the shortest format at international level, while he also produced a well-aimed throw to run out Chris Jordan with the final delivery of the 20th over.

Although Shikhar Dhawan departed early in reply, the opener well caught by a diving Jake Ball at short fine-leg off David Willey’s bowling, the classy Rohit kept India on track with the required rate.

The right-hander hit 11 fours and five sixes to post his third T20 ton for his country, though he left it to Pandya to finish the job, as a lofted drive off Chris Jordan soared over the rope for the 11th maximum of the innings.

England will hope to bounce back in the one-day series between the teams, with the first of three 50-over matches taking place at Trent Bridge on Thursday.