×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Roy ruled out but England handed Morgan boost

Omnisport
NEWS
News
186   //    17 Jun 2019, 16:12 IST
JasonRoy - cropped
England opener Jason Roy

Jason Roy will miss England's next two Cricket World Cup matches after an MRI scan confirmed the opening batsman has sustained a hamstring tear.

Roy pulled up while fielding during England's eight-wicket win over West Indies last week and must now sit out Tuesday's fixture against Afghanistan at Old Trafford and Friday's Headingley clash with Sri Lanka.

In a statement, the England and Wales cricket board said Roy "will be reassessed on an ongoing basis this week".

There is better news regarding captain Eoin Morgan, who similarly did not bat against the Windies after suffering a back spasm.

Morgan's condition has "settled down" and he will be monitored before a decision is made on his involvement in the Afghanistan match.

James Vince is poised to replace Roy in the England XI, with all-rounder Moeen Ali an alternative option at the top of the order.

The Surrey batsman bludgeoned a stunning 153 as England thrashed Bangladesh by 106 runs in Cardiff in their third outing of the competition, having opened his campaign with a half-century versus South Africa.

A best-case scenario for the hosts would see Roy return for next week's showdown with Australia at Lord's and he is likely to enjoy every chance to make a full recovery as any player replaced can only return to a World Cup squad in the event of one of their team-mates also pulling up injured.

Advertisement

With Alex Hales out of contention, Joe Denly would appear the most likely replacement for Roy if England are forced to go down that route.

Having won three of their four matches, England sit fourth in the points table.

Advertisement
England wait on Morgan and Roy after Windies hammering
RELATED STORY
Roy limps out of England-Windies clash
RELATED STORY
Morgan follows Roy off in second injury blow to England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Injury updates for Andre Russell, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and others
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England confident Morgan and Roy will be ready to face Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Jason Roy and Alex Hales out of England squad for series against Ireland and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Injured Roy to miss 2 England games at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Morgan not ruling out Wood and braced for Pakistan 'A-game'
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 19, England vs West Indies: Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 23
WI 158/2 (32.0 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
WI VS BAN live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us