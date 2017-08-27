Windies captain Holder leads from front against England

by PTI News 27 Aug 2017, 22:40 IST

Leeds, United Kingdom, Aug 27 (AFP) West Indies captain Jason Holder starred with both bat and ball as his side continued to keep England at bay in the second Test at Headingley on Sunday.

England were 68 for one in their second innings at tea on the third day, still 101 runs behind the West Indies' impressive first innings 427.

That represented a remarkable turnaround given the West Indies had lost 19 wickets inside a day while being dismissed for just 168 and 137 during last week's innings and 209-run defeat at Edgbaston in the first of a three-Test series.

Pace-bowling all-rounder Holder, who had earlier survived a James Anderson hat-trick ball before making a valuable 43, captured the prize wicket of Alastair Cook.

At tea, Mark Stoneman was 35 not out and Tom Westley four not out, with both batsmen needing big scores if they were to cement their Test places ahead of Ashes-holders England's upcoming tour of Australia.

Stoneman, Cook's 12th opening partner in five years since the retirement of Andrew Strauss, hit three fours off as many balls from Kemar Roach -- the best a straight drive.

But the more defensive Cook, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer, fell for 23 to end a stand of 58.

Holder, maintaining an excellent line and length, repeatedly beat Cook on the outside edge.

The left-hander eventually succumbed, edging a simple catch to wicket-keeper Shane Dowrich.

Holder had fine figures of one for 10 in nine overs at tea.

West Indies resumed on 329 for five, a lead of 71.

But Anderson then took two wickets with the very first two balls of Sunday's play.

Shai Hope was caught behind for his overnight 147, having failed to extend a superb maiden Test century.

Together with opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who made 134, he shared a stand of 246 for the fourth wicket on Saturday.

Hope, a 23-year-old Barbadian, batted for more than five hours and hit 23 fours in 253 balls.

Anderson then had Dowrich caught by England captain Joe Root at second slip.

Holder survived the hat-trick delivery with a solid forward defensive.

Anderson, now three away from becoming the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets, led the attack with five for 76 in 29 overs.

- Holder hits out -

===================

The next over saw Jermaine Blackwood, still on his overnight 21, mistime a drive off Stuart Broad only for Moeen Ali to drop a routine catch at mid-on.

It was a costly miss, with the diminutive Blackwood, who went on to make 49, and the tall Holder putting on 75 for the eighth wicket.

Holder pulled Broad resoundingly for four to extend the lead beyond 100.

It was the first of the all-rounder's three fours in as many balls off the paceman, Holder following up with a well- timed shot through point before unfurling a textbook front- foot drive between cover and mid-off.

Holder eventually fell when he miscued a lofted drive off Chris Woakes and Ali, running back at mid-off, held a tough catch over his shoulder.

And when Blackwood was run out, the West Indies were 406 for nine.

Off-spinner Ali should have had Shannon Gabriel out for nought but Stoneman dropped a routine catch at short leg.

Last man Gabriel then got off the mark with a straight six off Ali.

Ben Stokes, reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for swearing on Saturday, had his patience tested when Gabriel successfully reviewed an appeal for a catch at gully.

But, two balls later, Stokes ended the innings when Gabriel was lbw, with the review going in England's favour this time