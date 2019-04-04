×
Back in his vest, Southgate gets honor at Buckingham Palace

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    04 Apr 2019, 22:08 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — An unlikely fashion icon during the World Cup, England manager Gareth Southgate was looking sharp again in his trademark vest on Thursday.

Not on the sideline of a soccer field but at Buckingham Palace.

Southgate was there to collect his OBE — Officer of the Order of the British Empire — from the Prince of Wales, three months after being awarded the honor in Queen Elizabeth II's New Year list.

The 48-year-old Southgate led England to the semifinals of the World Cup in Russia last year. For games, he donned a vest, or waistcoat, under his suit jacket and sales of the garment soared back home in England during the tournament.

After receiving his honor, Southgate said it was a "very proud moment" and that he was "very grateful to all of the players and all the support team that work with me, because I'm here representing them, really."

England striker Harry Kane received an MBE — Member of the Order of the British Empire — at the palace last week.

Associated Press
NEWS
