Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Montpellier fans banned from away games and stands closed after unrest against Nimes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    02 Oct 2018, 01:55 IST
Montpellier
Montpellier fans during a Ligue 1 game against rivals Nimes

Montpellier have been provisionally banned from taking away fans to Ligue 1 games by the French Football League (LFP).

The LFP's disciplinary committee announced the preliminary measure on Monday following a series of incidents during a derby clash with Nimes a day earlier.

With the rivals playing for the first time in 25 years, the game was marred by a long second-half stoppage.

When Gaetan Laborde put the hosts 3-0 up, supporters of each club faced off in the stands, leading to riot police using tear gas to disperse fans.

Referee Ruddy Buquet stopped the match for a period of around 20 minutes, the match resuming after order had been restored by police.

"Given the seriousness of the matter, the disciplinary commission has decided to open an investigation into the matter and provisionally close the away sector for Montpellier fans travelling to games, to close the lower section of the Etang de Thau Stand and the upper section of the Petite Camargue Stand," read an LFP statement released.

Ambroise Oyongo's opening goal in the first half led to a barrier collapsing in one of the Montpellier stands.

Andy Delort also scored for Montpellier in a comfortable win that leaves them third in Ligue 1 after eight games.

Omnisport
NEWS
Montpellier-Nimes clash stopped due to crowd trouble
RELATED STORY
Mbappe scores and gets sent off as PSG wins 4-2 at Nimes
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 6
RELATED STORY
VAR in spotlight again, this time for not working in France
RELATED STORY
Mbappe three-match ban stands following appeal
RELATED STORY
Mbappe given three-match ban for Nimes shove
RELATED STORY
PSG concedes first goal but beats Reims 4-1; Lyon wins 3-0
RELATED STORY
Preview : French Ligue 1 match between Angers SCO and...
RELATED STORY
Neymar's mouth bloodied between 2 goals in PSG rout of Nice
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Ronaldo is given one-match ban and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us