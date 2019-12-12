Salzburg confirm Haaland transfer talks with Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig

Erling Haaland has starred for Salzburg this season

Erling Haaland has visited both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig to discuss a potential transfer, Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund has confirmed.

Haaland has been in sensational form for Salzburg this season, including scoring eight goals in six games in the Champions League group stage.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a number of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool, who Salzburg faced in the Champions League, with Haaland scoring at Anfield.

However, it appears the Bundesliga could be his next destination after Freund revealed Haaland had travelled to meet with two German clubs.

"We are involved in all discussions," Freund told a news conference on Thursday. "Of course, we also knew that Haaland was in Leipzig and Dortmund [on Wednesday].

"Everyone in Salzburg wants the best for him."

Earlier on Thursday, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc had refused to be drawn on reports – subsequently confirmed by Freund later on – that Haaland had visited the club.

Haaland, the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City player Alf-Inge, won the Golden Boot at this year's FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The Norway striker may not be the only Salzburg star to leave the club in the January transfer window; Freund has also confirmed Liverpool are in talks to sign Takumi Minamino.