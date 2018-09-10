Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fairytales do happen - Vaughan, Harbhajan & Laxman hail Cook as Twitter reacts to final Test ton

614   //    10 Sep 2018, 19:51 IST
England's Alastair Cook salutes the crowd at The Oval

England opener Alastair Cook rounded off his international career in style as he scored his 33rd Test century in the second innings of the fifth match with India.

Cook received a huge ovation from the Oval crowd after overthrows helped him reach three figures for the final time in an England team. He was finally dismissed for 147 by debutant Hanuma Vihari.

The highest Test run scorer for England, Cook's achievement unsurprisingly drew widespread plaudits from across the cricket world.

Here we look at some of the best social media reaction to the final flourish from 'Chef'.

 

