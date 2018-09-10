Fairytales do happen - Vaughan, Harbhajan & Laxman hail Cook as Twitter reacts to final Test ton

England's Alastair Cook salutes the crowd at The Oval

England opener Alastair Cook rounded off his international career in style as he scored his 33rd Test century in the second innings of the fifth match with India.

Cook received a huge ovation from the Oval crowd after overthrows helped him reach three figures for the final time in an England team. He was finally dismissed for 147 by debutant Hanuma Vihari.

The highest Test run scorer for England, Cook's achievement unsurprisingly drew widespread plaudits from across the cricket world.

Here we look at some of the best social media reaction to the final flourish from 'Chef'.

YES Chef!!! What an incredible fairytale last innings for one of worlds greatest batsman! He’s been an inspiration and an example to so many! Nobody deserves it more #ThankYouChef — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) September 10, 2018

Congratulations Alastair Cook !! #ENGvIND You couldn’t have Cooked up a better finish to a wonderful career... Wish you well in retirement !! — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) September 10, 2018

That was a very very special moment ... All of us who are privileged to be here today will remember that forever ... #Cook #100 ... If any person deserves that send off it’s Alastair ... Fairytales do happen ... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 10, 2018

Yes chef #LEGEND so pleased for him. — Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) September 10, 2018

What a player..!!!!! Huge Respect for u brother...privileged to play against you...finish like a Champ pic.twitter.com/NtBRHdS3C6 — Mushfiqur Rahim (@mushfiqur15) September 10, 2018

Alistair Cook in last Test match #Swansong — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) September 10, 2018

Fitting final innings for Alastair Cook. 100 in his last test innings must be a very fulfilling feeling, along the way also becoming the 5th highest run scorer in test history . — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 10, 2018

I am part of this piece of history..dropped cookie in his 90s on his debut...now here he is .. what a LEGEND pic.twitter.com/DkhITPocAR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 10, 2018

Yesssss cooky you absolute legend, good things do happen to good people. genuine English hero #ariseSirAlistairCook — Ottis Gibson (@OdgibsonOttis) September 10, 2018