Irfan provisionally suspended by PCB over alleged anti-corruption code violations

Mohammad Irfan has been charged with two alleged violations of the PCB's anti-corruption code.

by Omnisport News 14 Mar 2017, 16:14 IST

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has charged Mohammad Irfan with two violations of its anti-corruption code and provisionally suspended the fast bowler from all forms of cricket.

Giant seamer Irfan, who has represented his country in 84 international matches across all three formats, was questioned by the PCB's anti-corruption unit (ACU) in February as part of an investigation related to the Pakistan Super League.

Fellow Pakistan internationals Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended last month and Irfan has now been charged with allegedly failing to report an approach to engage in corrupt conduct.

An official statement from the PCB read: "The Pakistan Cricket Board, in furtherance to its investigation into potential corrupt practices, has today issued a Notice of Charge to Mohammad Irfan under the PCB Anti-Corruption Code.

"Irfan has been charged with two violations of Code Article 2.4.4 and now has 14 days to respond to the Notice of Charge. He has also been provisionally suspended with immediate effect from participating in all forms of cricket.

"PCB's investigation will continue with regard to any questionable activity by any player and player support personnel as it carries on with its mission of eliminating the menace of corruption from cricket."

Article 2.4.4. of the PCB's anti-corruption code states that a player will be in breach of the rules for "failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department [without unnecessary delay] full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code".