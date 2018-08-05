'Remarkable' Hendricks debut shows Proteas' batting depth - Du Plessis

Star debutant Reeza Hendricks

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis paid tribute to Reeza Hendricks for a "remarkable" one-day international debut against Sri Lanka.

The Proteas sealed an away series win within three matches as Hendricks proved the star turn on his bow, a knock of 102 off 89 balls contributing to a 78-run triumph.

Du Plessis, who exited the game early as a precaution after falling on his shoulder, was stunned by Hendricks' performance but hopes to see other young players take their chance and add to South Africa's options.

"To see someone play like that on debut was remarkable," the skipper said.

"That's the great thing about our batting line-up; we have guys putting their hands up every game and putting in match-winning performances.

"It's about giving guys opportunities. We will try to do the same in the next two matches as well."

That was about as perfect as you get for a debut @reezahendricks tries his best to sum it up #ProteaFire #SLvSA #Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/lDp746KQTO — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 5, 2018

Hendricks was delighted that he was able to make an impact, saying: "I was very happy to make my debut and, most importantly, contribute for my team.

"It's quite difficult to break through into this South African side, so I was quite fortunate and I managed to score some runs."

Cricket South Africa chief executive Thabang Moroe added: "This performance is one that augurs extremely well for our chances at next year's World Cup and shows that our preparation and planning is right on target.

"We have an excellent mix of youth and experience in the squad."

2008: Played at U-19 World Cup

2018: on ODI debut!



Well played, @reezahendricks! pic.twitter.com/LZ6bEu1QAi — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) August 5, 2018