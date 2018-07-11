Shehzad provisionally suspended by PCB

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad

Ahmed Shehzad has been charged and provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after failing a doping test.

Shehzad provided an adverse sample in a test in Faisalabad during the Pakistan Cup.

The PCB issued a charge sheet to the batsman on Tuesday, giving him until July 18 to advise whether he wants his B sample to be tested and until July 27 to respond to the charges.

A PCB statement read: "Under the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-doping rules, the PCB conducted in-competition doping testing through an independent collecting agency during the Pakistan Cup 2018 held in Faisalabad. Among others, the urine sample of Ahmed Shehzad cricketer was collected on May 3, 2018.

"The sample was forwarded to a WADA-accredited [World Anti-Doping Agency] laboratory for analysis which, through its analytical report, gave an adverse analytical finding for the presence of a prohibited substance. The PCB received the analytical report on June 11, 2018.

"On June 12, 2018 the PCB requested Anti-Doping Agency of Pakistan to constitute an independent review board and give their finding on whether a valid therapeutic use exemption existed and/or whether there had been a departure from the international standards of testing.

"This required the review panel to examine the lab pack and they thus wrote to the WADA-accredited laboratory requesting the same. The WADA-accredited laboratory submitted the lab pack to the review panel earlier this week.

"Upon receipt of the findings from the review board [on Tuesday], the PCB has issued and handed over a notice of charge to Ahmed Shehzad.

"He has been given until July 18, 2018 to advise whether he wishes to have his B sample tested and until July 27, 2018 to respond to the charges levelled in the notice of charge.

"The PCB has also provisionally suspended Ahmed Shehzad pending the outcome of the charges."