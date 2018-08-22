Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
South Africa quick Steyn to miss two weeks with groin problem

22 Aug 2018
DaleSteyn - Cropped
Dale Steyn in action for Hampshire

Dale Steyn's groin problem should only rule him out of action for up to a fortnight, according to Cricket South Africa.

The Proteas paceman, who has been ravaged by injury over the past couple of years, was forced from the field midway through an over for Hampshire against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship on Monday.

South Africa's next international fixtures come in the form of three ODIs and as many Twenty20s against Zimbabwe, starting on September 30, but any concerns over another lengthy absence for Steyn were laid to rest on Wednesday.

"Dale Steyn injury update: Scans have revealed a Grade 1 strain to the right groin. The estimated recovery time is 10-14 days," read a post on South Africa's official Twitter account.

"He is aiming to return to action for Hampshire in their match against Worcester on 4 September."

