Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bayern's Hummels: No issue with Kovac's rotation policy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
143   //    09 Sep 2018, 21:26 IST
Mats Hummels - cropped
Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels insists he has no issue with Niko Kovac's rotation policy at Bayern Munich and the Germany international wants the new coach to carry on shuffling his pack.

Hummels started 25 games in the Bundesliga last year and was only an unused substitute for half-a-dozen matches, yet he remained on the bench for Kovac's first league game in charge last month when Bayern beat Hoffenheim 3-1.

Niklas Sule and Jerome Boateng started on that occasion, with the former reverting back to the bench when Hummels came in for the 3-0 victory over Stuttgart the following week.

Despite being an established figure in Bayern's team since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2016, Hummels understands Kovac will need to alter his defensive options, particularly when the games come thick and fast.

"I hope he keeps the rotation all season long," Hummels said in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

"There will always be players injured or suspended. We have almost until the winter now only 'English weeks'. Therefore we need the big and qualitative squad and the rotation."

Hummels did not stop to speak to the press after the Hoffenheim game, yet he denied that was anything to do with Kovac leaving him out of the team.

"That does not mean that I did not accept the coach's decision," he added.

"If I did not accept them for the enormous quality of our central defence, I would not have a sound self-assessment."

Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Draxler denies contact with Bayern and sees no reason to...
RELATED STORY
Muller insists racism not an issue in Germany team...
RELATED STORY
5 things Bayern Munich must do to win the Champions League
RELATED STORY
No James, Mina in Colombia squad as Morelos wins first...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Bayern Munich players in the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Bayern CEO denies interest...
RELATED STORY
Kovac hopeful over Alaba injury
RELATED STORY
10 players Bayern Munich regret selling
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Can Bayern's stars recover from World...
RELATED STORY
7 attributes of an ideal centre-back
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 3
15 Sep BOR EIN 12:00 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
15 Sep BAY BAY 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Bayer Leverkusen
15 Sep RB- HAN 07:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Hannover 96
15 Sep MAI AUG 07:00 PM Mainz 05 vs Augsburg
15 Sep WOL HER 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Hertha BSC
15 Sep FOR HOF 07:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Hoffenheim
15 Sep BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
16 Sep WER NUR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Nürnberg
16 Sep FRE STU 09:30 PM Freiburg vs Stuttgart
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us